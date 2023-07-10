When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, July 5. Council member Lauren Houck was absent.

What happened: Adult and youth leaders of the inline roller hockey league responded to recent complaints about excessive trash left behind, pop-up tents blocking parking spots and foul language occurring during and after their games at the outdoor roller rink, which is adjacent to East Petersburg Community Pool on Graystone Road.

Background: Following a flurry of complaints in June from East Petersburg residents about the conduct of hockey players and spectators, council considered rescinding the free-of-charge agreement with the hockey league. They use the roller rink — and adjacent parking areas — on weekends for their games.

Details: Steve Lesher, coach and youth leader, assured council they have addressed the issues with the participants and the league board. He said the league has about 200 people and that the rink is the only outdoor roller rink left in Lancaster County. Debra Miller, council president, asked if the league has a written code of conduct. Lesher said they do not, but they are willing to create one to guide behavior going forward. She said they should also post a sign at the rink with the rules so players and spectators are aware of them. Adam Gochnaur, pro-tem member, proposed creating a contract for the hockey league with stipulations and code of conduct rules along with what the borough is willing to do. He parsed out who is in charge of what to facilitate communication among the hockey teams. It was agreed that the borough could provide additional trash cans at the rink and monitor trash at the site on Monday mornings.

Quotable: “As long as we hear the complaints, we can address them,” said Cory Lyons, roller hockey lead operator.

Looking ahead: In addition to assuaging concerns from council and the community, Lesher was seeking approval to move forward with improvements to the rink. He said the league has invested about $80,000 in improvements to the rink over the years, but the decades-old rink needs more attention. He wants to move forward with a GoFundMe to raise $20,000 to resurface the rink later this summer.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 and hold a council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.