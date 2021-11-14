When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Nov. 11.

What happened: The three-hour work session ended with a bang as some parents berated the board for insisting their children wear masks in school.

Quotable: “Our children have suffered long enough,” said Erin Houser, whose children are ages 5 and 8. “Our children are suffering. It’s a delusion to think our kids are fine. You’re wrong. ... This abomination has to end.” She added, “You think parents are not fit to make the decision, but God gave you your children and you have the God-given right to control them.”

More comments: Chris Moritzsen was angry. “I hope a sinkhole opens up and you all fall in,” he said. “Every time I have a sense of hope, the Manheim Township school board tells me no. You know better than us. Do as I say, not as I do. The time has come for change. It’s time to open the discussion and serve the entire community. It’s a win-win for both sides, wear a mask or don’t wear a mask. Swallow your pride. No one asked you to ban masks, just choice.” Manheim Township senior Tyler Moritzsen backed up his father. “We eat lunch without masks,” he said. “We ride shoulder to shoulder on the bus, we scream together at football games. We’re asking for the right to choose.”

What’s next: The board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the high school auditorium to consider amending the district’s health and safety plan. “It’s not necessarily one or the other,” board member Stephen Grosh said regarding mask wearing. “There is some middle ground. I think the public wants it.”

COVID-19 update: Jackie Dudzic, the district’s health services supervisor, updated the board on the number of cases in the district as of Nov. 5. In the last week there were no cases each at Brecht Elementary School, Bucher Elementary School and Manheim Township Middle School; one each at Neff Elementary School, Nitrauer Elementary School and Schaeffer Elementary School; seven at Reidenbaugh Elementary School; three at Landis Run Intermediate School; and four at Manheim Township High School. Total cases for the year to date were 268. Board member Dr. Terrance Henderson ended the discussion by saying, “Let’s get them vaccinated.”

2020-21 fiscal year results: On the revenue side, Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins noted the collection rate of real estate taxes was 98.7, three percentage points higher than budgeted; earned income taxes increased by 8.2%; and real estate transfer taxes increased 39% due to an unprecedented increase in home sales. “It’s been a very, very favorable year,” Robbins said. On the expenditure side, salaries and benefits were under budget by about $885,000 because of unfilled vacancies. Accountant Matt Wildasin of Boyer & Ritter LLC gave the results a clean opinion.

Energy savings: Plant Manager Tom Koch asked the board to allow the McClure Co. to proceed with 12 projects for a total of $7.43 million. Projects include upgrading lighting, transformers, fire alarms and smoke detectors, among others.

What’s next: The board will meet again Nov. 18.