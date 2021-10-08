The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is continuing to investigate an August workplace incident that killed one and injured another at the Yorktowne Hotel in York City, according to a York Dispatch report.

Cody Wilson, 34, died on Sept. 22 in the WellSpan York Hospital, as a result of blunt force trauma he sustained weeks prior when he fell six stories from the scaffolding at Yorktowne Hotel, according to the York County Coroner. His death was ruled accidental by the coroner.

Wilson had been working on the construction project when the scaffolding collapsed. OSHA has not yet released any further details regarding the incident.

Chris and Steve Milhimes organized a GoFundMe for Wilson’s family Sept. 6, while Wilson was still undergoing surgeries. Chris Milhimes said in the campaign’s description that Wilson had been a friend and coworker of her husband’s. As of Oct. 8, the campaign has raised $16,147.

According to the GoFundMe, Wilson was a father of four and his wife Jessie took time off from work to care for him following the incident.

“Cody is a wonderful husband, father, friend, coworker and all-around great guy,” the campaign reads. “Steve knows firsthand that Cody is the type of guy who would jump in and help a friend.”