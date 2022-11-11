Oregon has elected a York County native as its next governor.

Tina Kotek, a 1984 graduate of Dallastown Area High School, beat Republican candidate Christine Draznan in the Oregon governor's race with 47.15% of the vote, according to AP.

Kotek also will make history as one of the nation's first lesbian governors, along with Maura Healey, who won the Massachusetts governor's race.

Kotek has a long history of public service and was the longest-serving state House speaker in Oregon's history, according to The New York Times.

Kotek had a reputation in state government as an aggressive political operator known for twisting arms in the Democratic caucus to achieve her policy goals, The New York Times reported.

While serving as speaker of the state House, Kotek passed various legislation that included raising the state's minimum wage and made Oregon the first in the nation with statewide rent control, according to NPR.