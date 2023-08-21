When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Aug. 14.

What happened: After investigating the possibility of repairing or shutting down Spring Street, a narrow, beat-up two-lane road between College and Columbia avenues, the council learned it does not have authority to do either. Borough officials have called the rail crossing on the street “dangerous.” The issue was on the Aug. 14 agenda for potential council action.

Background: At the council’s July meeting, president pro tempore Matt Auker presented several potential solutions to the decaying street including the following: 1) close the street at the rail crossing at minimal cost to the borough; 2) repave the width of the existing roadway at a cost of $199,000; 3) repave and widen the roadway for $276,000; or 4) a surface treatment for low volume and temporary repair, for $127,000.

Roadblocks: Auker told the council he has since learned that only the state Public Utilities Commission has the authority to close down the Spring Street crossing at the Norfolk Southern train track, which would be central to the repair or closure of the entire street. “We can’t close it,” Auker said. Borough Manager Derrick Millhouse said the chances of the PUC closing it “are almost nil.”

Safety issue: Holly Graybill said earlier in public comment that tractor-trailer trucks and recreational vehicle camper trailers regularly get stuck trying to cross the Norfolk Southern tracks, which are approached from a steep road from either side, with a high breakover-point. Graybill and her husband, Robert, have helped guide vehicles pulling campers from the crossing.

Quotables: “The one camper was very large,” Graybill said. “My husband was able to flag him down and help him come up onto Oak Road and come back around and get out. Because my husband said there was no way he could come back over the tracks. … On Sunday we actually had a camper go over the tracks that came unhooked. Now there’s a gouge in the road ... my husband was able to help them jack their camper up and get it back onto the vehicle to get them on their way. I just wanted to let you know it’s a safety issue on the tracks.” Referring to nearby Pete’s RV Center, Mayor Steve Mitchell asked, “Did the campers come from Pete’s? I’ll go down there and spread the word.”

Update: In an email Aug. 17, Millhouse said Spring Street is closed to trucks, with signs posted on both ends of the half-mile long road used by motorists seeking a shortcut to get to the Route 30 interchange from Columbia Avenue.

Next council meeting: The Aug. 28 meeting has been canceled. Next council meeting is Sept. 11.