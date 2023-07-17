When: Market Square improvement project open house and Manheim Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: Council and KCI Technologies, an engineering firm, hosted an open house for public comment on a preliminary design for the Market Square improvement project. The open house was held prior to council’s regular business meeting.

Why it matters: The project will improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square, which is also part of state Route 772.

Project details: The project will include — widening the center “island” area to allow for pedestrian travel; the creation of a midblock-designated crosswalk; reconfiguration of the travel lanes and parking areas; and upgrades to the aesthetics and streetscape. Currently there’s parallel parking along the sidewalks and pull-in parking along the center island. KCI’s preliminary design shifted parallel parking to both sides of the center island, with diagonal back-in parking along the sidewalks. The right-turn lane onto Main Street (Route 72) and the left-turn lane onto Charlotte Street would be eliminated.

Funding: The estimated project cost is over $1.4 million. The borough has been awarded a state multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $990,000 and $1.4 million from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization. An additional $115,000 was provided to the borough from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corp.

Resident concerns: Eric Phillips, former mayor and business owner at 44 Market Square, said the back-in diagonal parking along the sidewalk is a concern. He’s afraid he will lose customers, since they would have to walk an additional 8 to 10 feet to access the sidewalk in front of his office. He suggested having the back-in diagonal parking along the center island and continuing to have parallel parking along the sidewalk. Claudia Zug, 28 Market Square, was concerned about losing the right-turn lane onto Main Street and the impact on traffic flow. Losing that turn lane may backup traffic on the square, she said. She said the people who live on the square are the ones who best know the traffic patterns and was concerned that a preliminary design was created without input from residents and business owners on the square. Resident Donna Hlavacek said she likes the design but does have a concern with losing the right-turn lane onto Main Street.

Borough comments: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the borough discussed installing one or two electric vehicle charging stations but decided that doing so would limit parking for other vehicles and would not fit with the historic character of the square. He said if the borough were to decide to install an electric vehicle charging station, it could be installed at one of the borough-owned municipal parking areas. Rob Nuss, practice leader for transportation and highways at KCI, said the open house was intended to gather input from the community.

What’s next: Nuss said the residents’ feedback will be reviewed, and the design will be finalized and presented to borough council during the first quarter of next year. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2024.

EMS: Fisher said Lancaster EMS, known as LEMSA, will submit a proposal in the next week to provide emergency medical services to the borough and Penn and Rapho townships. After the proposal is received, LEMSA representatives would present to council. Representatives from Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport LLC presented a proposal to provide emergency medical services on June 27.

Background: Northwest EMS currently provides emergency medical services to the borough. The organization is planning to form a regional medical services authority. Council rejected joining the authority Oct. 25 and is searching for an emergency medical services provider to begin serving the borough in 2024.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 25 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting is also livestreamed via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the borough’s website, manheimboro.org.