When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Amanda Hickman, director of community development, announced an open house organized by Bridgeport Crossroads, a collaborative planning initiative between the townships of East Lampeter, West Lampeter, Lancaster and the city of Lancaster. An open house on April 1 will present final plans to the public and is one of the last times for residents to provide input.

Background: According to the initiative’s website, the plan aims to “enhance walkability, transportation, transit choices and neighborhood character within the Bridgeport area.” The project began in early 2018 and is currently in its last stage of finalizing plans.

Why it matters: Bridgeport contains the intersection connecting Lampeter Road, King Street, Lincoln Highway, Old Philadelphia Pike and Pitney Road. West Lampeter neighborhoods fall within the Bridgeport boundaries and will be directly affected by the final plan.

Pros and cons: Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire said one recommendation is to bring a very busy road through one of West Lampeter Township’s neighborhoods. Supervisor Rick Breneman said the plan explores a variety of planning options and there is one option that fits the township better than others. He called for those present to do their part in ensuring the outcome favors the township.

Details: The April 1 open house will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. at HACC on Old Philadelphia Pike. Details can be found at bridgeportcrossroads.org.

Also: Supervisors approved final land development plans for building a Sheetz gas station on Willow Street Pike.