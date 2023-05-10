Oola Bowl fans in Lebanon no longer have to leave the county to get their acai bowl fix.

The Lancaster-based franchise opened its first Lebanon County location on April 15 at 111 Springwood Drive, Suite 100 in Lebanon. The store is open now, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Oola Bowls will celebrate the store's opening with a ribbon cutting beginning 7 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The event will offer giveaways, including a free bowl to the first 50 customers. There will also be yard games, live music and raffles throughout the day, said Phil Dobinson, president of franchise operations.

The Lebanon location will offer Oola Bowl staples like acai or pitaya bowls, smoothies, "Oola Bites" and coffee. The Lebanon location also has a drive-thru.

The store is the second franchise location for Oola Bowls; the first is in Intercourse, at 3465 Old Philadelphia Pike. The Lebanon location is owned by Lebanon native Andrew Agee.

For more information, visit oolabowls.com.