When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 17.
What happened: The township is on track to vote to adopt a new noise ordinance at the Oct. 3 supervisors meeting. Only one resident took advantage of the opportunity to review the legislation with the board during the meeting.
Quotable: “I thought there would be more people here to talk about it,” said board Chair James Stoner, noting that he has had a positive experience working with the Ephrata Police Department.
Background: Last year the board decided to delay a decision on developing a noise ordinance, but in talks with Ephrata police over the past year, officials have become more hopeful they can stop residents from setting off large fireworks at all hours and bothering neighbors.
Resident query: Reinholds resident Jennifer Murray asked Ephrata Police Lt. Chris McKim, who was on hand to answer questions, about how the department would enforce a fireworks strategy she described as “random” where a resident might set off one firework, wait 20 minutes and put one off again.
Solution offered: McKim said police will need residents to be able to testify before a magistrate in order to enforce some kinds of noise ordinance violations. Residents could help law enforcement officials by making video recordings with their phones, McKim said after the meeting.