When: Salisbury Township supervisors meeting, March 3.
What happened: Salisbury Township residents with on-lot septic systems will no longer face a $30 fine if the township has to remind them to have their holding tanks pumped. Township Manager Kirsten Peachey said the first letter will instead be a “courtesy reminder.” If a second notice is required, that one will carry a $30 fee. A third notice will come from the township solicitor. If ignored, that could lead to a county court order authorizing the township to perform the service and recover costs plus a 25% penalty.
Background: By ordinance, and by state Department of Environmental Protection regulation, all on-lot disposal systems must be pumped every three years. Peachey estimated that Salisbury has about 2,500 on-lot systems. She said some pumpers send reminders to customers, reducing the burden on the township.
Other happenings: The board approved a sanitary easement relocation agreement for Rutter’s Store No. 91 on Route 30 in Gap. Approximately 300 feet of an existing 8-inch sewage pipe will be shifted slightly to avoid a conflict with building plans. Drawings show a 10,257-square-foot store with separate fueling islands for trucks and automobiles. Also, the board released the balance of a $37,384 cash improvement guarantee for Wilmer Beiler’s house and barn on Plank Road, and the balance of a $599,547 letter of credit for Sam’s Mechanical Service LLC, a forklift dealer on Lincoln Highway, Gap.