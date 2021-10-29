One particular house in Palmyra, Lebanon County, is well-known for its annual showcase of spooky, homemade Halloween decorations.

Bryan Burns and his wife Erin Quintana spend a couple days in October each year covering their front yard in the 400 block of East Main Street with bloodied dolls, vampires in coffins, a large spider and other monsters or scary creatures. Onlookers might also catch a glimpse of (fake) corpses and an imprisoned skeleton hanging from their tree.

Nothing is store bought, except for some styrofoam and a few dolls. Community members have also donated dolls and mannequins.

“We just like Halloween,” Burns said. “My wife especially likes being artistic and I like building stuff so I build the stuff and she makes it look cool.”

Though the couple took a decoration hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they plan to continue to come back year after year bigger and better.

New this year is a large spider and a skeleton in a cage. The spider was made from spray foam, PVC pipe, a bicycle helmet and a wig. It adds to a collection of decorations that has been growing since their first setup in 2018.

For a few months around Halloween, they become local celebrities. Burns said people often stop him and say “Oh you’re that house with the surplus and crazy Halloween decorations.”

It’s hard to imagine the Burns’ setup getting any bigger than it already is, but a next door neighbor offered a portion of their yard to expand the attraction.

The neighbor commented on a post by Quintana in the Lebanon, PA Happenings group in September.

“They do an awesome job every year,” Paul Sherman commented. “One of the reasons I wanted to buy the house - because of their decorating I need to start stepping up my decorating to keep up.”

Others have mixed feelings.

“Seeing the hung people, it was definitely a bit uncanny,” Orlando Perone commented. “However, I would not complain. I know it’s decorations.”

Burns said the overwhelming reaction has been positive.

“It’s been a nonstop stream of people coming by asking if they can take pictures,” Burns said, adding that several people have stepped into the yard to take selfies with a grim reaper figure by their porch. “Everybody’s been super cool about it. We haven’t had any complaints.”

One year, however, the police stopped by because a driver complained that the spectacle became a distraction.

“There’s nothing they can do about it, they just came by to let us know someone complained,” Burns said. “If this is a distraction, so is a gigantic inflatable reindeer at Christmas-time.”