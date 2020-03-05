The issue of red flag laws — gun control laws that some states have passed to allow police to temporarily remove guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others — gets under the skin of at least two officials in Wrightsville, York County.
Pennsylvania’s Legislature has not enacted such laws. Yet, Wrightsville Mayor Michael A. Albert told Borough Council at its March 2 meeting that he’s working on a plan that would direct Hellam Township police officers on how to respond if a red flag law were passed. The borough has a contract for police services with Hellam Township.
Albert views such laws as a violation of the Constitution, and he has drafted a document that outlines what he says are violations of six different amendments. And any elected official who enacts red flag laws is violating their sworn oath to protect and uphold the Constitution.
“I’m not going to stand by and have these laws forced down the throat of Wrightsville residents,” Albert said.
Borough Council President Eric J. White feels just as strongly, and the fact that states such as New York, New Jersey and Delaware all have enacted red flag laws — which he described as “crazy laws” — frustrates him.
“We’re surrounded by what I call communist states,” White said.
And since Gov. Tom Wolf has expressed interest in passing a red flag law in Pennsylvania, White presented a resolution for council’s consideration that expresses support of the United States and Pennsylvania constitutions. Specifically, the resolution mentions Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
But council Vice President Frederick C. Smith, who said he is a supporter of the Second Amendment, doesn't think the borough should use the resolution process for politicized issues.
“Our resolution process is too important for this kind of issue,” he said. It’s just a statement supporting the Constitution, and “of course we support the Constitution.”
White’s resolution failed to garner a motion to act on it, although Councilman Don Bair suggested they reconsider it after Albert presents his finalized plan for police procedures in the future. Smith said he supports developing those procedures.
In other action, council voted 5-0, with Councilman Larry Kirkessner absent, to approve an updated trash ordinance. The ordinance states that residents can only put their trash containers out at 6 p.m. the night before trash pickup, and they must remove the containers by the end of the collection day.