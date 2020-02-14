- When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.

- What happened: The board received a request to lower the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on Leaman Road, between Strasburg Pike and Route 896.

- Background: Kimberly Reber, of 2475A Leaman Road, wrote in a formal request that cars have been speeding as they turn onto Leaman Road from Route 896 all day, but mostly early in the morning and in the evening. Reber got more than 20 signatures from people who live on the rural road, which has several Amish farms.

- Response: Board members said there are several sharp curves on the road that could use additional signs, and 35 mph is a reasonable speed for the road. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said he doesn’t think doing a full-blown traffic study is necessary, but he intends to gather more data by installing a pole-mounted radar sign close to Route 896.

- Other news: The board announced plans to slow speeding vehicles traveling through the Eastwood Meadows neighborhood by narrowing lanes of traffic but not eliminating parking spaces. The roads include Greenland Drive, Coreopsis to Larkspur and South Oakview Drive. The township plans to create 10-foot travel lanes by painting yellow double lines down the middle of the roads and white lines on the shoulder of certain roads through the development, Hutchison said.