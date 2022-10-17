At the Oct. 11 meeting, South Coatesville officials announced dates for upcoming public budget meetings.

All meetings will take place at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville, starting at 5 p.m. The first public budget meeting will be held Oct. 17. Meetings will also occur on Oct. 24 and 31; Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Dec. 5. The 2023 budget will be passed at the Dec. 13 council meeting.

“We are officially in budget season,” South Coatesville Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

One item that will be discussed during the budget season is a potential redesign of the borough’s website. At the Sept. 27 meeting, South Coatesville resident George Ewing offered to redesign the borough’s website, saying it could be “much more dynamic and user-friendly.”

“My comment to Allen (Smith) was don’t spend a ton of money on this. It’s easy to get hooked into spending five digits for a website,” Ewing said on Sept. 27.

Ewing is a retiree from the information technology field with 30 years of experience. Currently, he runs websites for two Chester County drug and substance rehabilitation centers, the BridgeWay House and the Malvern Center. He advised borough officials to “know what you want the website to accomplish.”

“I am certainly willing to be a part of that process," Ewing said on Sept. 27.

Smith said Ewing described his offer as a “community add” that he could provide. Councilmember Montez Jones asked if Ewing’s services would be a pro bono arrangement. Smith responded it would not be pro bono but at a discount for “professional value services.” Ewing has not provided a formal proposal for the borough to consider.

“We need to grow as a community,” Smith said.

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 25.