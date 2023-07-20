When: Octorara school board meeting, July 17.

What happened: Jason Confair from Saxton & Stump, the law firm defending the school board in a federal lawsuit, gave an update on the suit.

Background: In August, a lawsuit was filed by John Ryan Miller alleging the district and other agencies conspired to deny him of his constitutional rights under the Second, Fourth and 14th amendments. The lawsuit also alleged that one of Octorara’s policies — requiring anyone who wants to speak at a school board meeting provide their name and address — was unconstitutional.

More: The judge has dismissed 114 out of 120 claims and ruled the policy is constitutional. Miller has since filed an amended complaint. Confair thinks the remaining charges will be dismissed as well.

What’s next: Confair said the issue could be wrapped up in six to nine months. It is possible either party could appeal the judge’s decision to the Third Circuit Court.

The cost: The district’s legal costs are covered under its insurance. Should Miller lose the suit, the district could file to recover the cost of its insurance deductible.

Quotable: “Tomorrow I will be moving to dismiss,” Confair said. “I have every confidence this will be just as successful (as the first time) if not more so. I’m hopeful this time we file the paperwork and slam the door shut.”

Other happenings: This was the first board meeting for Steven Leever, the district’s new superintendent.