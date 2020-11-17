When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: Superintendent Michel Orner gave the school board an update on the district’s health and safety plan, and her reasons for returning the Octorara Junior-Senior High School to virtual learning as of Nov. 16.

Background: Junior-Senior High School students have been learning under a hybrid model that brings them into the classroom in person twice each week, with virtual learning the remaining days. Chester County has been reporting increasing rates of COVID-19. The incidents per 100,000 has increased from 85.82 to 141.18 over the past week.

Why it’s important: Orner explained her decision to make the change to virtual learning for grades 7 through 12 was primarily because of inability to staff the building with 12 staff members absent — nine of those due to COVID-related causes. Orner reported that over the weekend there were 37 students quarantining for various reasons.

Quotable: “What’s happening in the (school) buildings is not the cause. It’s what’s happening outside,” Orner said.

What happens next: Face-to-face learning in the classroom is still available to elementary students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Orner warns that if Chester County continues to be in the “substantial” designation on Friday, the state Department of Education will recommend full remote learning for all grades.