When: Octorara Area School Board meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner notified the school board that she will not be seeking a renewal of her contract, which expires June 30, 2023.

Background: Orner started at Octorara on July 1, 2018, with a five-year contract. Before coming to Octorara, Orner was superintendent of the Halifax Area School District in Dauphin County. She is leaving Octorara so she and her family can return to the central Pennsylvania area.

Why it’s important: Finding a replacement for Orner will be a priority for the school board.

What’s next: No action has been taken by the board at this time. Orner will continue her monthly meet and greet events for parents and the public.

Quotable: “I want to thank the Octorara school community for your kind words and wishes of support,” Orner said. “I pledge my full support to the transition to a new superintendent of schools. There’s no pause button to the incredible work we do every day.”