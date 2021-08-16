When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Aug. 9.

What happened: Board President Brian Fox confirmed that as of this meeting the board has not changed its mask policy for the coming school year.

Background: The latest recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is for students to wear masks.

Why it’s important: At this time, the district acknowledges the CDC position and is recommending masking for all students, but wearing masks will be optional. The only place where masks will be required at this time is while students are riding the school buses.

Other happenings: Parents were reminded that childhood immunizations are not just for elementary-age children. At this time there are still 91 students at the Octorara Junior-Senior High School that need state-required immunizations or booster shots before the start of school.

Start dates: Elementary grades begin school on Aug. 30. The junior-senior high school will have a staggered start with grades seven and nine attending Aug. 30; grades eight and 10 on Aug. 31, and high school juniors and seniors returning Sept. 1. On Sept. 2, all grades will be in session.