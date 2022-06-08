When: Octorara school board meeting, May 16, in person and via Zoom.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year showing $59.33 million in expenses, up $1.4 million from the current budget year. To fund the budget, the district is proposing a 2.6% tax increase.

Background: When the board looked at the draft budget in January, it considered using the maximum tax increase allowed under the state’s Act One Index of 4.2%. The district is also seeing an increase in the homestead/farmstead exemption that will result in additional savings for those who qualify.

The cost: Should the 2.6% tax increase be used in the final budget, Chester County residents with an average property tax assessment would see a tax increase of $147, while Lancaster County residents with an average assessment would face a tax increase of $52. The new homestead/farmstead exclusion is $349 in both counties, an increase of $75 over the current year’s exclusion.

Why it’s important: With the increase in the homestead/farmstead exclusion Lancaster County, taxpayers who qualify could see a net reduction in their tax bill. While qualifying Chester County residents will still face an increase, the exemption effectively cuts it in half.

What happens next: The district can continue to make changes in the budget and the potential tax rate until final approval in June.

Policies: Revisions to the policy on public comment were approved, with board member Tony Falgiatore voting against the change. Among several objections to the policy, the first cited by Falgiatore is the portion that requires anyone who would like to speak to provide their name and the municipality where they reside.

Other happenings: Due to renovations to the multipurpose room, school board meetings will be held at the Octorara Junior-Senior High School auditorium beginning June 13.