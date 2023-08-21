When: Octorara school board meeting, Aug 14.

What happened: Amid national education staffing shortages, school board members approved a list of new hires, including 22 new teachers — the largest group since 2000.

More: The district also announced it has budgeted for 25 cafeteria employees but only 17 slots have been filled. Officials are working to fill those positions.

Quotable: “The target is to try to get us five more. We actually have a realistic chance of hiring five people,” Superintendent Steven Leever said.

Facilities: The facilities committee went over a number of upcoming projects including $38,000 for replacements of door keys and software at the intermediate and high schools.

What’s next: The board will act on more personnel items at its Aug. 21 meeting.