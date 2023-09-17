When: Octorara school board meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: Board member Anthony Falgiatore moved to the audience side of the table to address the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Background: Falgiatore has repeatedly objected to the district payment of attorney’s fees in regard to the defense of a lawsuit by plaintiff John Ryan Miller alleging the board’s comment policy is unconstitutional and denial of his rights. That suit names all board members except Falgiatore as well as district staff, the Chester County district attorney, Pennsylvania State Police and local police. It is Falgiatore's position that the board members named in the suit are named as private individuals, and as such, the district’s money should not be spent on their defense.

Quotable: “I have a lawful duty to object to the misappropriation of taxpayer funds in a private legal matter as well as any other wrongdoing brought to my attention. I cannot convince you of this and my repeated objections don’t matter as you all ignore them anyway,” Falgiatore said. “I will not be speaking to or responding to anything related to a private legal matter during school board related functions.”

More: In August, board member Brian Fox made a presentation alleging that Falgiatore shared a confidential board email with Miller. Falgiatore did not address that charge in his public comments.

Response: Board President Samuel Ganow addressed the allegation of sharing confidential documents in his comments at the close of the meeting. “That was a beautiful deflection Tony,” he said. “I’ve had board members reaching out to me asking me to put forward a motion to censure you. I think that is useless. You’ve deflected from admitting to it, but you haven’t denied it either….. This whole thing is taking us apart from where we should be. It’s time to be moving forward."