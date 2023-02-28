When: Octoara Area school board meeting, Feb. 20.

What happened: The topic of staff departures through resignation or retirement dominated discussion under public comment and again under the superintendent and board comments.

Background: Octorara is not alone in facing staffing shortages. According to Superintendent Michele Orner, a report from the Pennsylvania Department of Education indicated this is a top problem across the state.

Quotable: “As far as employee retention, that is a concern of the district,” board member Lisa Bowman said.

Why it’s important: As teachers resign, parents worry that the specialty courses those teachers handled will no longer be offered and that certain positions will not be replaced.

Example: Under public comment, Sadsbury Township parent Joella Metzler noted the retirement of Andrea Weaver later this year. Weaver, who was hired by the district in 1988, is the gifted support teacher at the Primary Learning Center and Octorara Elementary School.

What happens next: According to Metzler, the district is not following all of the Department of Education’s recommendations for gifted students, and standards are not consistent from student to student. She provided a handout to the board that showed the board’s requirements and recommendations.

Other happenings: The board approved a $620,53 contract with Heidler Roofing Services for roofing at the Intermediate School and a $354,182 contract with Garvey Roark LLC for roofing at the Octorara Elementary School.