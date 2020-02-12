When: Board meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: Pete Mango, head of Signal 88 Security, was on hand to give an update on security in the district.
Background: The district contracts with Signal 88 Security to provide services on campus, including a school security officer. They also provide additional security as needed for events, concerts and sports events.
Why it’s important: Mango reported that the district has a good record on security, with a low number of incidents. His greatest concern is with new state regulations that require all security staff in schools to have 40 hours of training. Signal 88 Security’s regular school security officers have the training. But he fears he will have trouble finding enough trained part-time staff to fill the need at events, particularly football games, which require three or four additional security people.
What happens next: Mango is hoping the state will relax the regulations for part-time security officers used for special events. Superintendent Michele Orner noted that this subject may be on the agenda for the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.
