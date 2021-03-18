When: Octorara Area school board meeting, limited in-person attendance and livestreamed on Zoom, March 15.

What happened: School board members have been asked why tax rates differ depending on whether a resident lives in Lancaster County or Chester County. Business Manager Jeff Curtis explained how tax rates for properties in the two counties within the school district may differ even if there is no change to the tax rate by the school board.

Background: Curtis explained that each year the Tax Equalization Board of Pennsylvania assigns property values for each county. He stressed that the school board has no control over the annual rebalancing. Even in a year when there is no change in the budget, small adjustments may be seen.

Why it’s important: According to Curtis, even if there is no change to the tax rate for the coming year, this year the millage rates will move up slightly in Lancaster County, while Chester County moves down slightly.

What happens next: The board will see the full budget for the 2021-22 school year next month for preliminary approval, with final approval by June.

Other happenings: This was the first day this school year that all junior senior high school students have been in class on campus at the same time.

Quotable: “We are very excited to have them all back and are positive about a strong completion to the school year,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.