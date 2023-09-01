When: Octorara school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: Near the close of the meeting, Vice President Brian Fox distributed a handout he said showed that board member Anthony Falgiatore forwarded a confidential email on school safety from former Superintendent Michele Orner to a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the district.

More: Fox said the handout showed the sensitive material going from Falgiatore’s board email address to his personal email address and then to an outside address followed by an email address for John Ryan Miller.

Background: Miller is suing the district, board members and others in federal court, claiming they denied him of his constitutional rights under the Second, Fourth and 14th amendments. Fox pointed out that Miller also had a court case pending at the time of the email after being arrested on school property for criminal trespassing and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Why it’s important: Orner’s email was brought to Fox’s attention after Miller placed it into evidence in his supplement to his lawsuit. Concerns were raised about the possible breach of board confidentiality, particularly where safety issues are concerned. Falgiatore did not comment at the meeting.

Quotable: “It’s clearly a conflict of interest, as a sitting board member, to forward information to an individual who is suing the district,” said board member Matthew Hurley. “It seems surprising to say the least.”

Other happenings: During public comment, a parent questioned why families are not made aware of extra requirements for students to attend some classes at the Chester County Technical College High School. Her student entering the allied health program is required to have vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu that are not required in public schools. There are also materials fees in some programs such a cosmetology kit that costs nearly $500 and welding supplies that cost $400 to $600.

Response: Jonathan Propper, high school principal, told the board he would look into how this information can be better communicated to students and parents.