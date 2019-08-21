When: School board meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: The board approved the resignation of Octorara Area High School Principal Scott Rohrer, just one day before the start of school in the district. Rohrer is going to the Oley Valley School District in Berks County, where he will be middle school principal. The high school will be temporarily without a principal until a replacement is found.
Background: Rohrer had been high school principal for 13 years. Prior to that, he was a high school principal at the Middletown Area School District. During his time at Octorara, he established the pathways program for students prepare for career goals, increased the emphasis on technical education, started virtual learning in the district and initiated many other programs. A large audience of supporters attended the meeting and remained after adjournment to offer good wishes to Rohrer.
What happens next: A search committee will be formed, composed of administrators, teachers, students and community members in the first round of selections. Rohrer said he and his family will continue to live in the district while his daughter, an Octorara Area High School junior, continues to attend school there.
Quotable: “What sets Octorara apart is the sense of family. Teachers and students they care for and treat each other with respect. Whatever you do, don’t lose that sense of community,” Rohrer said.