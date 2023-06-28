When: Octorara school board meeting, June 19.

What happened: The board approved the 2023-24 general fund budget, showing $61.8 million in expenses and $60.7 million in revenue. The tax millage rate changed from the 0.85% increase in the preliminary budget to a 1% increase.

Background: The budget includes a $900,000 contingency the district does not expect to spend. The contingency reduces the gap from $1.1 million to $236,000. That amount is expected to be covered by revenue from the state when the budget is approved by the legislature later this summer.

More: The district could have increased taxes by as much as 5% under the state’s Act 1 index.

The cost: The tax rate in Lancaster County will go from 26.08 mills to 26.47 mills, while the rate in Chester County will go from 41.99 mills to 42.28 mills. A property at the median assessed value of $191,500 in Lancaster County will see a tax increase of $79. In Chester County, a homeowner with the median assessed value of $129,755 will see a $37 tax increase. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Other happenings: This was the final board meeting for Jeff Curtis, business manager, who is retiring June 30. This was also the final board meeting for interim Superintendent Jim Scanlon, who started in April. Steven Leever will start as the new superintendent July 1.