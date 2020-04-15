When: Octorara Area school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: The school board met via Zoom, a videoconferencing system that gives viewers the opportunity to ask questions while watching the meeting. During the meeting, Superintendent Michele Orner said she has submitted a grant application to the state Department of Education for about $16,000 for technology to help students learn at home.

Why it’s important: The two-part grant requests $10,000 to purchase 100 iPhones that can be used as hot spots to provide internet access for students working remotely. Orner estimates 25% of district students do not have internet access at home. The second part of the grant asks for $6,000 to add software filters to iPads that have already been distributed to students.

Background: When school was first closed, students were provided with recommended online activities. Students in upper grades already had Chromebooks to use at home. As the closure was extended, elementary students were given iPads to use at home. Normally the iPads remain in the school buildings, so they do not have software installed to keep them from inappropriate use.

What happens next: Now that the campus is closed for the rest of the school year, the district is shifting from recommended online activities to online learning at each grade level with assigned work.

Quotable: “We are focused on maintaining the knowledge and skills they need,” Orner said.

Other happenings: At this point, Orner is not issuing any cancellations of senior activities such as commencement and prom. Decisions will be made going forward with input from students.