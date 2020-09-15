When: Colerain supervisors meeting, Sept. 9.

What happened: Residents from Octorara Pines subdivision came to the township to ask for help with stormwater control. They would like to keep runoff going down the roads and out of their yards and houses.

Background: This is the second month in a row that residents have come to the supervisors with their problem. At the time the subdivision was created, Lancaster County Planning Commission reviewed and approved plans rather than the township and stormwater plans were not required. In recent years, as properties have changed, stormwater drainage has changed, resulting in flooded yards and basements.

Why it’s important: Since the August meeting, the supervisors have discovered that the roads have a 50-foot right of way, leaving about 11 feet on each side of the paved road that the township could work within. Because of concerns about buried wires and costs, the board is leaning toward adding a berm to direct water rather than digging a swale.

Quotable: “The problem is, in that development, there’s a lot that’s not right,” Supervisor Walter Todd said.

What happens next: Board members indicated they will try to take a look at the situation during a rain event. They are also planning to contact the township engineer for an opinion.

Other happenings: Quarryville Library board member Miriam Homer reported that they hope to reopen the library soon. Currently, books can be ordered by phone and picked up in the parking lot. Access to laptop computers is also available by appointment in the parking lot.