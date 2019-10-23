- When: School board meeting, Oct. 21.

- What happened: Even though the state required an improvement plan for only the junior/senior high school, all district buildings are using the opportunity to generate goals and action plans to boost student achievement and growth as well, administrators told the board.

- Background: Octorara Area Junior/Senior High School was designated by the state for school improvement based on students’ standardized test scores and other factors. The school board approved the plan in June, and the district submitted it to the state Department of Education. The plan, generated by the building administration along with a committee of local stakeholders, detailed a list of goals and action steps to achieve them.

- Why it’s important: Some action steps have already been taken or are scheduled, such as hiring a K-12 math consultant, the creation of an after-school learning lab for students needing extra help and scheduling buses so those students have transportation when they stay after regular hours.

- What happens next: There are 15 action steps scheduled for the junior/senior high school this year, some of which may require multiple years to implement. The school board will hear another update in January. The improvement plan is available to the public on the district website.

