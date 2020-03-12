When: Octorara Area school board meeting, March 9.

What happened: The board is considering charter school funding reform.

Why it’s important: A bill is currently being considered in Harrisburg to address how charter schools are funded and potentially changing the funding formula.

Background: Last spring, the board approved a resolution calling for cyber charter school funding reform. This newest resolution comes through the Pennsylvania School Board Association and the Chester County School Boards Legislative Council. Octorara’s representative on that council is board member Lisa Bowman.

Quotable: “We are the voice of the taxpayers. This is about the funding. It’s not to get rid of charter schools,” Bowman said.

What happens next: The resolution will come before the board for a vote at their March 16 meeting.

Other happenings: The property committee reported the receipt of a grant that will cover half of the $25,000 cost of a new tract for the Department of Agriculture. Other upcoming expenses include a water filtration system for the intermediate school at $3,500 and dugout improvements at $8,000. The district has budgeted $275,000 for roof repairs and replacement at the junior/senior high school.