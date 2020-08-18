When: School board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Aug. 17.

What happened: By a 5-4 vote, the board decided to follow the recommendation of the Chester County Health Department and switch to a virtual-only opening Sept. 8. Board members Lisa Bowman, Brian Fox, Matthew Hurley, Brian Norris and Lisa Yelovich voted to follow the recommendation, while Anthony Falgiatore, Samuel Ganow, Charles Koennecker and Jere Zimmerman favored sticking with an in-person opening for elementary grades.

Background: At its Aug. 3 meeting, the board voted to resume school in person for kindergarten through sixth grades, with the option available for remote learning. Octorara Junior/Senior High School students were to start virtually with the exception of special education and English language learners who would come to campus. There were to be hubs at the school for students who need additional in-person help. On Aug. 14 Chester County Health Department’s recommendation changed to all schools opening remotely, with no return to face-to-face learning until Oct. 9.

Why it’s important: Jeanne Casner, Chester County public health director, attended the meeting remotely to answer questions and explain the recommendation. One change from the district’s original plan is that face masks will be required even with 6 feet of social distancing. After Oct. 9, school districts would move to their individual plans, which could vary depending on the incidence of COVID-19 cases within a district.

What happens next: The remote learning plan has been in the works for months, prepared as an option for elementary school students and for the junior/senior high school. Students in all grades will start remotely Sept. 8.

Other happenings: The board did not make a new decision on school sports. The district is part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, which is planning to start in September, but the PIAA is expected to make a recommendation Aug. 21. If changes to the sports plan are required, the board will make a decision at a special meeting.