When: Octorara Area School Board meeting, in person and via Zoom internet, Sept. 20.

What happened: Masks remain a major issue among parents in the district. Public outcries for the school board to vote to once again make masks optional for students were met with some sympathy but no action.

Background: A previous board meeting on Sept. 13 was adjourned as soon as it began when a large portion of audience members refused to wear masks when asked to do so by board President Brian Fox. Initially set to resume the next day, that meeting was canceled with agenda items moved to Sept. 20. Once again, Fox asked the audience of about 50 people to put on masks as mandated by the state, and most visitors failed to comply. But this time he did not stop the meeting.

Health and safety plan: Masks were optional in the district’s plan approved in August. That document also included a contingency plan to require masks in the event of an increase in cases and quarantines due to COVID-19. There are 52 quarantined students at this time in the Octorara Junior Senior High School.

Quotable: “If we were still using the plan that this board approved six weeks ago, I would be recommending that masks be required at the Junior Senior High School at this time because of the large number of cases and quarantining.” Superintendent Michel Orner said.

Why it’s important: Families attending the meeting were heavily opposed to the mask mandate. In response to their calls for a board vote on the issue, board member Tony Falgiatore attempted to introduce a motion, supported by Jere Zimmerman, but it came during the board comment section of the meeting where action items do not normally take place, so the motion request was ruled out of order for this meeting.

What happens next: A motion could be introduced at the next board meeting in October. Orner suggested parents opposed to masking should contact her to discuss seeking an exemption for their children.