When: Octorara Area school board reorganization and regular meeting, Dec. 5.

Reorganization: The board elected Sam Ganow as its new president, replacing Brian Fox, who had asked to step down. Fox was then elected vice president.

Background: Fox has served three years as board president as a representative of Region 3, which includes Highland Township, Londonderry Township and the southern portion of Parkesburg Borough.

Quotable: “It was a tough time and you handled it with open-mindedness, calmness and levelheadedness,” board member Lisa Bowman said of Fox under the board comments portion of the meeting.

What happens next: Board meetings will be held on the second and third Mondays of most months at 7 p.m. There will only be one meeting in July on July 18.