When: Octorara Area School District virtual school board meeting, via Zoom, Oct. 12.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner reported on the decision to move back the opening of the junior-senior high school. The primary learning center and intermediate school have begun a phased-in return of students to classrooms starting Oct. 12. Octorara Elementary School has also delayed reopening two weeks to allow time for fill teaching staff openings.

Background: On Oct. 7 the administration learned of a potential COVID-19 exposure to the junior varsity and varsity boys soccer program, impacting over 37 individuals. The incident was reported to the Chester County Health Department and students’ families were notified.

Quotable: “It was one case on a sports team and we weren’t sure what contact that individual had,” Orner said.

Why it’s important: Plans had called for a reopening of the schools on Oct. 12 with elementary grades returning in person and the junior senior high school going to a hybrid model with students divided into two groups, each attending in person two days and remotely three days each week.

n What happens next: Barring further problems, the junior senior high school will reopen in the hybrid model on Oct. 26. Full remote learning for junior and senior high school students will end at that time with the exception of those enrolled in the Octorara Virtual Academy. A full remote option using Octorara teachers will continue to be available to elementary grades.

Other happenings: Orner expressed concerns about the increase in students moving to cybercharter schools, even though the district has its own cyber option in the Octorara Virtual Academy.