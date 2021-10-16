When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Oct. 11.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner presented the district’s new comprehensive plan to maximize “every learner’s opportunities for success.”

Overview: The comprehensive plan will go into effect in January 2022, and it will last through June 30, 2024. Under normal circumstances, the comprehensive plan would have been due last year, but the state Department of Education extended deadlines due to COVID-19. The plan is designed to foster a continuous improvement process that is monitored for implementation and success.

What happens next: The draft plan is posted on the district website, and is open for public comment. The board will review public feedback at its Nov. 8 meeting, with potential approval at the Nov. 15 meeting and submission to the state by Nov. 30. The district will monitor progress in education committee meetings, with periodic reports during full board meeting

Quotable: “It’s no longer a plan that sits on the shelf. It’s constantly in front of us,” Orner said.

Other happenings: During the public comment period, several parents in attendance in person and online expressed their frustrations with the district’s masking requirements. One parent attending via Zoom supported masking, and Todd Orner, husband of the superintendent, objected to attacks upon her on social media.