When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in-person and on Zoom, July 20.

What happened: The board approved a health and safety plan for school to reopen, but it’s not clear whether students and teachers will return in-person, hold virtual instruction, or use a hybrid model. Whatever the case, officials said changes are expected prior to school opening in some form on Sept. 8. Zoom access was limited to 100 participants, although over 160 signed up to take part. For those who could not attend, a recording of the meeting is available at youtube.com/user/OctoraraAreaSD.

Background: Pennsylvania Department of Education requires districts to submit a health and safety plan. Octorara’s first draft was developed prior to revised guidelines issued July 16. Those changes upped the requirements for social distancing to six feet or greater, with masks required for closer distances. The plan allows an exception to accommodate students with medical or psychological issues that make them unable to wear a mask.

Why it’s important: The district checked the boxes for all four reopening options on the Department of Education’s health and safety plan form: 1) all students return full time; 2) students return on a staggered schedule alternating in-school classes and distance learning; 3) a scaffolded system with some levels in-person and others at home; 4) full-time virtual academy for all. Superintendent Michele Orner was most concerned about the medical services portion of the plan, particularly dealing with students who show symptoms that could be COVID-19. Checking all boxes, Orner said, leaves open all options.

Quotable: “You’re asking me to take on a medical responsibility that I am not trained to do,” Orner said.

The cost: Orner also expressed concerns about staffing if additional teachers are needed to hold classes both online and in person or to accommodate students exempted from wearing masks.

What happens next: A new survey on reopening will be going out to district families. The next board work session has been rescheduled to Aug. 3. More information is expected at that time.

Other happenings: An athletic health and safety plan also was approved. It provided a multitiered plan with sports training starting July 21.