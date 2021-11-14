When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Nov. 8.

What happened: While reviewing agenda items for the upcoming school board meeting, officials discussed the phrasing for the district’s mask-wearing policy. The first motion would go back to the district’s original health and safety plan as it was at the start of the school year. A second motion would follow the state Health Department’s order effective Sept. 7 in its entirety.

Background: The two motions, originally written for the agenda as one, were introduced by board member Anthony Falgiatore last month. Because the motions were not listed on the agenda at that time, they could not be voted upon at that point.

Why it’s important: Approval of the motion returning to the original health and safety plan would again make masks optional. The second item, should the first fail, directs the district to follow the health department regulations as they were outlined in September but does not include the Department of Education recommendations.

What happens next: The motion will be on the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for a vote. The board will also vote on the district’s new comprehensive plan, which has been available on the district website for public comment.

Update: This meeting was held prior to the Commonwealth Court decision Nov. 10 that voided the state acting health secretary’s order requiring students, employees and visitor to wear masks while inside school buildings.