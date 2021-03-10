When: Octorara Area school board meeting, March 8, via Zoom.

What happened: The district’s latest health and safety plan calls for students to return to classes five days a week at the Octorara Junior-Senior High School starting March 15. The plan was created following the latest recommendations from the Chester County Health Department on returning students to in-person learning.

Background: Elementary grades have been back to classrooms on a normal schedule for some time, but secondary students have been using a hybrid system. On Feb. 25, the Pennsylvania Department of Health advised that school districts in counties that have their own health departments can follow local recommendations on returning to the classroom.

Why it’s important: A major change is the recommendation that schools should strive for 6 feet social distancing to the greatest extent possible. At no time should students be less than 3 feet apart. Staff must maintain 6 feet distancing.

Quotable: “There has been no linked transmission of COVID-19 within our schools. It’s come in from outside,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.

What happens next: Students at the junior-senior high school will follow a block schedule that mirrors the current hybrid schedule so there is less passing in the halls between periods. Lunch will be broken into four periods. Band and chorus will be spaced 6 feet apart and use a tent for outdoor rehearsals. There will be a Brave Time period at the end of each school day to support social, emotional and academic health.

Other happenings: Assurance testing will be available to staff on a voluntary basis. The rapid antigen test is not the same as a COVID-19 test, but the rapid test gives a quick result for anyone who is having symptoms. The school district has been allotted 123 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for the 254 employees and bus drivers who have expressed interest. Priority is being given to those in closest contact to elementary students.