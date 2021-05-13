When: Octorara Area School District board meeting via Zoom, May 10.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner gave a health and safety update to the board outlining upcoming changes expected when Gov. Tom Wolf issues new COVID-19 guidelines to go in effect May 31.

Background: The governor’s guidelines are expected to eliminate most restrictions with the exception of masking.

Quotable: “Chester County Health Department is not expected to be stricter,” Orner said.

Why it’s important: Orner explained that if things go as expected, the district will be able to eliminate quarantining, reporting cases to the health department, distancing requirements and limiting the size of gatherings. Masks will not be required during recess and physical education classes, but they will still be required in classrooms. Orner also proposed eliminating contact tracing when a student tests positive for COVID-19, but the school board asked to keep that feature to keep families informed.

What happens next: The new guidelines will not be in time to affect prom on May 28, but it will be in time for graduation ceremonies. Commencement will be held outdoors as normal, or will move inside in the event of rain.