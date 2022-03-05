When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Feb. 21.

What happened: The board voted to revise the district’s health and safety plan so that masking is no longer a mandate. Now masking is recommended rather than required, effective as of Feb. 22.

Background: Last month, the board set Feb. 28 as the date for removing the mask mandate, but with lower COVID-19 incidence rates the board decided to move sooner.

Why it’s important: To obtain federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, the district must continue to keep a health and safety plan in place. The district was operating under a chart prepared by Chester County Health Department. The chart detailed risk levels of COVID-19 based on reported cases and characterized levels from low to high risk. Each level had a response, and when community transmission levels were high, masking was mandated in the district’s health and safety plan.

What happens next: The district is dropping the COVID-19 dashboard from its website, but it will continue tracking internally. If conditions change, the district could be able to go back to the mask mandate or other mitigation procedures.

Other happenings: Board member Anthony Falgiatore expressed his objection to a proposed policy revision regarding public participation at meetings. Falgiatore asked that he go on record as opposing any limitation on the public’s right to comment and anything that blocks the transparency of board actions. Proposed policy changes would limit comment to one session, which would be at the beginning of a meeting, instead of two sessions. Anyone making a comment must state their name, address and group affiliation if any. The new policy would give the board greater latitude to interrupt or terminate a statement, ask someone to leave the meeting and request the assistance of law enforcement to remove a disorderly person. The board may also recess or adjourn a meeting when the lack of public decorum interferes with the orderly conduct of the meeting.

Quotable: “We’re voting on things in public meetings without everything being out in the public,” Falgiatore said.