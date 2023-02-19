When: Octorara area school board meeting, Feb. 13.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner advised the board that the district is included in a Chester County Intermediate Unit initiative to reach new employees and fill job openings.

Background: Finding and retaining employees has become a problem for school districts and businesses in many areas. Each month, the board approves retirements, resignations and new hires. The Chester County IU has created a website —chestercountyschooljobs.org — showing all the school districts in the county. Job openings in Octorara Area School District are constantly changing, and the list of school district jobs goes well beyond teachers and aides. Openings for positions other than teachers at this time include instructional assistant, custodial/maintenance, cafeteria workers, assistant coaches and nutrition services.

Why it’s important: Visitors to the intermediate unit’s recruitment initiative website can click on the school district and be taken to the district home page where there is information on the district. It also links to a listing of all current job openings.

The cost: Local businesses and sponsors are paying the cost of the recruitment initiative so there is no cost to the school districts.

Quotable: Orner is impressed by the use of the entrepreneurial approach. “This is probably one of the best transformational, sustainable solutions I’ve seen in my career,” she said. “This is most definitely a step in the right direction.”

What happens next: Billboards and ads are expected to start appearing soon as the recruitment campaign gets underway.

Other happenings: Facilities committee Chair Brian Norris reported that they have prepared an outdoor athletic facilities plan that covers the entire campus. The plan lays out short-term and long-term objectives and the best way to implement them going forward.