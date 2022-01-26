When: Octorara Area school board meeting in person and via Zoom, Jan. 24.

What happened: Amid loud audience objections, the board voted to change the district’s mandatory mask policy effective Feb. 28. The district will no longer use the chart based on Chester County Health Department’s COVID-19 recommendations.

District officials said they could change the date again if they thought that the number of cases decreased enough to safely allow a mask-optional policy sooner.

Background: The original motion before the board was to immediately remove the chart from the district’s health and safety plan and make masking optional. That motion was amended on the request of board member Lisa Bowman who wanted to set a date for the change to a mask- optional policy while COVID-19 cases are still at a high level.

Quotable: “The timing to me is unfortunate. I don’t understand why we would stop at the peak,” Bowman said.

The vote: The motion as revised passed on a 6-3 vote with board members Anthony Falgiatore, Jere Zimmerman and Matthew Hurley opposed. Falgiatore and Zimmerman have been consistent opponents of mandatory masking, and they supported immediate change.

Legal threat: During the public comment period prior to the vote, several attendees threatened a legal action against the board including a class action lawsuit if board members did not vote against the mask mandate.