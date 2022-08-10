When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Aug 8.

What happened: The board received an update of the facilities projects that are going on at the campus during summer vacation.

Details: Projects on the buildings and grounds are scheduled for summer when there are fewer students on campus. The list of projects includes carpet, tile and roofing at the Octorara Primary Learning Center; checking the hot water system, replacing IT room carpet and work on the life skills room at the intermediate school; work in the high school cafeteria as well as renovations to the multipurpose room; and paving and line painting in the parking lot. One unexpected item that will need to be addressed is a leak in the hot water heater at the high school. The water heater is original equipment for the building and is 67 years old.

The cost: Recent additions and changes to the project list include $74,000 for new food service equipment and $4,200 for an additional drain in the parking lot.

Other happenings: Facilities committee Chair Brian Norris noted that the committee also discussed the potential of adding a second armed guard on the campus. Discussion is expected to be included on the on Aug. 15 board meeting agenda, with a vote likely in September.

Upcoming events: The district will host a community safety meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 in the high school auditorium. The informational meeting will provide an update on the school safety and security protocols, highlight services available within the schools and partnerships with community services. The event is open to the community. The event will not be livestreamed, but it will be recorded and posted on the district website.