When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: During the policy committee report to the board, school board member Lisa Bowman reported that there had been discussion of the transgender student guidelines, even though they are not part of any official board-approved policy.

Background: District resident and parent Jerolyn Metzler came to the board last month with questions on the policy for handling transgender students and communication with parents. She was told that there are guidelines for the situation but no official policy. Superintendent Michele Orner told her that there are many educational situations where there are guidelines for staff to follow that do not require approved policies. Orner shared the guidelines with Metzler by email.

Why it’s important: Because there have been questions on the subject, it is being brought to the board for public information.

What happens next: The topic will be discussed under information items at the next school board meeting on Oct. 17.

Other happenings: Under public comment, a resident who identified himself under duress as Mr. Rzonca told the board that a federal lawsuit has been filed against board members as private individuals and an extensive list of other defendants The case No. 22-3329 alleges “deprivation of rights under color of law.” Last month, Rzonca used his time under public comment to drop off packets about the case to each named board member. Board member Anthony Falgiatore was not included among the list of defendants