When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: The board added an item to the November meeting agenda to return to the Health and Safety Plan as it was at the beginning of the school year prior to the Health Department’s order to wear masks in schools.

Background: Masking has been a major issue in the district. At the start of the school year the district made masks optional, except on school buses where masks were required. Since then, the district has followed the state mandate for everyone in school to wear masks.

Why it’s important: If approved, the motion could have the district return to a mask-optional policy, in defiance of the mandate.

What happens next: The board would like to have additional information in November including how districts that have dropped the masking mandate have fared, the number of cases in the district, transmission rates and community comments. The motion will be on the agenda for review at the Nov. 8 board meeting. There could be discussion at that time as well as at the Nov. 15 meeting when it will come up for a vote.

Quotable: Board President Brian Fox commented on a rash of recent social media attacks on the district superintendent and the board. “Singling out Dr. (Michele) Orner is misleading. Calling for a petition to remove the superintendent will do nothing. The board is not in conflict with the superintendent; we are aligned,” he said.

Other happenings: Seniors in the Octorara Heroes program were honored for their participation in the program which mentors fourth-grade students. The seniors visit the elementary students for activities and programs related to drug and alcohol prevention.