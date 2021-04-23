When: Octorara Area virtual school board meeting, April 19.

What happened: A budget update by Jeff Curtis, the district’s business manager, showed no tax increase planned for the 2021-22 school year, although the annual rebalancing between counties will show a small increase for Lancaster County property owners and a small decrease for those in Chester County.

Background: The draft budget presented in January showed revenues of $55.3 million, and expenses of $58 million. After a $500,000 contingency fund, the district would anticipate using $2.3 million from the fund balance to cover the deficit in the budget.

Why it's important: The latest budget shows revenues increasing to $56.6 million, mainly through the use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds. The grant funding of $1.35 million will go to replacing lost local revenue for staffing, extended school year and summer school programs, and the hiring of six temporary teachers.

The cost: Under the latest version of the budget, the district expects to use $789,498 from the fund balance. If the board were to increase taxes rather than use the fund balance, a 1.4% tax increase would be needed.

What happens next: The preliminary budget will be approved for advertising next month, with final adoption set for June.

Other happenings: Superintendent Michele Orner told the board that planning is moving forward for the prom on Friday, May 28, at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton at Willow Valley. Parents will have to sign a waiver and release form for students to attend, and there will be health screening at the door. Details have not been confirmed, and there is still discussion as to whether or not juniors will be able to attend, and if students can bring dates who are from outside the district.

Quotable: “We are looking forward to all those opportunities we have to celebrate the Class of 2021,” Orner said. “This event is very important to us.”