When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, June 13.

What happened: The board reviewed agenda items that will come up for vote June 20, including final approval for the 2022-23 budget that stands at $59.62 million.

The cost: For Lancaster county residents, the new real estate tax rate would go from 25.80 mills to 26.06 mills, while Chester County tax rates would increase from 40.82 to 41.99 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

Girls wrestling: The board is set to vote on a resolution that would establish a girls wrestling team at the junior/senior high school.

New logos: The board will vote on a contract with Taylor Brand Group to create new logos for each of the four school buildings, as well as logos for school athletic teams, at a cost of $6,500.

Retirements: The board will vote on a long list of staff retirements and hirings.

Up next: The June 20 meeting will be held at the senior high school auditorium, 228 Highland Road, Atglen. That will be the last meeting where public comment will be taken via Zoom.