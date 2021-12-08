When: Octorara area school board reorganization meeting, in person and via Zoom, Dec. 6.

Reorganization: The following newly reelected board members were sworn in: Region 1, Lisa Yelovich; Region 2, Sam Ganow and Jere Zimmerman; and Region 3, Charles Koennecker Jr. and Robert Matthew Hurley. Continuing board members are: Region 1, Anthony Falgiatore and Brian Norris; Region 2, Lisa Bowman; and Region 3, Brian Fox. Fox continues as board president, with Ganow replacing Bowman as vice president.

Masking up: The board voted 6-2, with Falgiatore and Zimmerman opposed, to revise the health and safety plan for the district. The revisions require masking for all students and adults indoors on campus unless they have received an exemption. It also enforces social distancing of at least 3 feet whenever possible.

Background: The health and safety plan adopted at the beginning of the school year made masks optional. However, a provision in that plan stated the administration would monitor COVID-19 cases, and, if the levels increase, the mask mandate would return. Current levels are designated high in both Lancaster and Chester counties.

Why it’s important: Superintendent Michele Orner presented the revisions as an effort to keep students in school for in-person learning. Students must quarantine if they are considered to have been in close contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Masking and social distancing have an impact on whether or not quarantine is needed, and, if so, how long it must last.

Quotable: “At the end of the day, quarantine is directed by the Chester County Health Department. The school district is expected to work with them,” Orner said.

Public comment: Audience members, both in person and online, spoke in opposition to masking requirements. Several asked for evidence that mandates from the state and the county health department are really laws that must be followed.

What happens next: Falgiatore asked Orner to consult the solicitor for clarification on the board’s obligation to follow health department mandates.