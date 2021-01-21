When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Jan. 18, via Zoom with limited in-person attendance.

What happened: The board heard a summary of the first draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget.

Background: Because the district is in both Lancaster and Chester counties, each year tax rates are rebalanced. With no change in tax rates, for the average Lancaster County property assessed at $190,000, the rebalancing results in a tax increase of $51. In Chester County, the average property assessed at $124,000 will see a $9 reduction. Tax rates would be 25.82 mills in Lancaster County and 40.82 mills in Chester County.

Why it’s important: The board passed an opt-out resolution, affirming the district will not increase taxes by more than the state Act 1 index, which is 3.8% for the district next school year. The board could still keep taxes at the current level or increase them by any level up to the 3.8% cap.

The cost: If the board raises the rate to 3.8%, the millage rate in Lancaster County would go to 26.78, increasing the tax bill of the average property by $182. In Chester County, the top millage rate would be 42.33 mills, adding a $188 increase to the average property owner.

What happens next: The board will continue to look at the budget until preliminary approval in April and final approval in June.

Other happenings: District team doctor, Keith Heck of Penn Medicine, attended virtually to clarify procedures for approving a student-athlete to return to practice after showing symptoms of COVID-19. The standard requires the student to be symptom-free for 14 days, and have an electrocardiogram to check the heart for myocarditis.

Quotable: “We have to be on guard and do our due diligence to make sure these athletes can safely return to play,” Heck said.